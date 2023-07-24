Semi on its side causing issues on NB I-675 in Greene County; Left 2 lanes blocked

A semi on its side is causing issues for drivers on Interstate 675 in Greene County Sunday night.

Beavercreek Police officers and medics were dispatched around 7:08 p.m. on initial reports of a semi on its side around Northbound Interstate 675 at Colonel Glenn Highway, Beavercreek Police dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

The left two lanes are currently closed on NB I-675 near Colonel Glenn Highway.

OHGO cameras show a semi on its side in the grassy median and officers have closed the left two lanes on NB I-675.

A wrecker is on scene.

We are working to learn if there are any injuries with this crash.

NewsCenter 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

