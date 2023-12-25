Local zoo announces name for baby okapi

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo announced the name of their one-week-old baby okapi.

The okapi has been named Mokonzi, which is Lingala for prince, king, or position of honor, according to a social media post by the zoo.

Okapis are native to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Lingala is a major language spoken there.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the zoo’s okapi Kuvua gave birth after a 15-month-long gestation, according to another social media post.

“The calf is strong and looks healthy!” the post said.

At five days old, zoo veterinarians conducted a neonatal exam and determined Mokonzi was a male.

Okapis are currently endangered species, according to the zoo’s website.

“Each okapi birth is significant for the conservation of this unique and rare species,” the post said.

These mammals can live up to 16 years and grow 8 feet tall. They are relatives of the giraffe, according to the zoo’s website.

Baby okapi Baby okapi (Cincinnati Zoo Facebook)

