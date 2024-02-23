Judge sets $4 million bond for woman accused of murder of Ohio boy at center of Amber Alert

COLUMBUS — A woman involved in a statewide Amber Alert earlier this month appeared in court Thursday in Ohio.

Pammy Maye, 48, appeared in Franklin County Municipal County Court on Thursday for her scheduled arraignment after she was booked into the Franklin County jail when she was extradited from Cuyahoga County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

A judge set a $4 million bond.

News Center 7 previously reported that May has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and child endangering related to the death of five-year-old Darnell Taylor, the center of a statewide Amber Alert earlier this month.

Columbus Police officers announced on Feb. 16 that they found Taylor’s body in a sewage drain on Marsdale Avenue, WBNS said.

Police were searching for a Jeep Cherokee which Maye drove away and later found the vehicle in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn.

Brooklyn police officers were called to a business after receiving a report of a woman walking suspiciously around the building. Officers identified the woman as May and took her into custody.

Investigators say that Maye suffocated Taylor inside their, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents obtained by WBNS.

Maye is currently in the Franklin County Jail.

