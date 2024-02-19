Woman suspected in murder of 5-year-old at center of Amber Alert booked in jail

OHIO — A woman at the center of the murder of a five-year-old child from last week’s statewide Amber Alert has been booked into an Ohio jail.

Pammy Maye, 48, was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail late Sunday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

She is facing several felonies including murder, child endangering, and kidnapping charges, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office said.

Maye is charged in connection to the murder of five-year-old Darnell Taylor, WOIO reports.

She was the legal guardian of Darnell Taylor at the time of his death.

News Center 7 previously that a statewide Amber Alert was issued for Darnell on Feb. 14 just after 3 a.m. and was canceled around 6:54 a.m. on Friday.

Columbus Police said at a news conference Friday that Maye was arrested by Brooklyn Police last Thursday after a business owner reported a woman suspiciously around a building, WOIO said.

Darnell’s body was positively identified by family members on Friday afternoon, the Franklin County Coroner’s office told our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Columbus Police are working with Franklin County prosecutors to formally charge Maye with murder and extradite her from Cuyahoga County.

“I am devastated by the death of Darnell Taylor, just 5 years old. This is not the outcome anyone wanted,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. “I ask the community to lift up his family at such a difficult time. My thanks to Columbus Police for their swift and steadfast dedication to find the child, and to the numerous tips from the public.”

