Amber Alert: 5-year-old Ohio boy remains missing; Warrant filed for suspect’s arrest

COLUMBUS — Officers are asking for the public’s in locating a missing five-year-old boy from Columbus.

>>PHOTOS: Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy in Ohio

A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for Darnell Taylor.

Columbus Police say he was taken from the 900 block of Reeb Avenue around 3 a.m.

A caller stated that his wife Pammy Maye, 48, woke him and made statements that made him believe that their foster child, Darnell, had been, Columbus Police wrote on social media.

There is a warrant out for her arrest. She has been charged with kidnapping and endangering a child.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police tipline at 614-645-2228 or 911. They can also call the Central Ohio Crimestoppers line at 614-645-8477.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy in Ohio; Suspect’s vehicle found

The caller said that Maye left the home in a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Ohio license plate JIGGZII. The vehicle was found just before 6 a.m. in Brooklyn, Ohio near Cleveland, but the woman and boy were not located, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The boy is described as having black hair and brown eyes. It is believed that Darnell was wearing Spiderman pajamas and white boots.

Maye is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown with pink shoes.

>>‘It was self defense;’ Mother says son accused of murdering wife is ‘innocent’

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir laid out a timeline for the process of the investigation leading to when the Amber Alert was sent out, during a news conference on Wednesday.

Weir said police first received the call at 3:03 a.m. and officers arrived on scene five minutes later.

Officials said they searched the home for Darnell and by that time, it was 3:18 a.m. They then notified the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty minutes later, after a continued search of the scene, officials with the Special Investigation Bureau were asked to investigate alongside officers.

At 4:20 a.m., Columbus police escalated the situation and asked OSHP to send an AMBER Alert. The alert was sent out to phones around the state at 5:09 a.m.

Around 5:50 a.m., police in Brooklyn found the car abandoned.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Darnell Taylor Photo from Columbus Police

©2024 Cox Media Group