‘It was self defense;’ Mother says son accused of murdering wife is ‘innocent’

KETTERING — A mother is speaking out after her son was charged with the murder of his wife.

Taveon Glenn is in Montgomery County Jail charged with Sierra Still’s murder.

But his mother said he is not guilty.

“That was the worst day of my life,” Tiffiney Birdsong said.

That day was when she got a call from her son after the shooting saying that something had happened.

Birdsong had Glenn bring his two children to her home and turn himself in.

“We didn’t talk. He was in a state of shock. He didn’t talk. He cried, he cried, he cried,” she said.

Police booked Glenn in on two counts of murder, which his mother disagrees with.

“My son is innocent,” she said. “...It was self-defense.”

Birdsong claims her daughter-in-law Sierra Still mentally, physically, and emotionally abused her son.

News Center 7 reached out to Kettering Police Department who are investigating the homicide and asked if self-defense was ever a possibility.

They said no.

“He’s not going to do life .. he’ll do whatever he needs to do. But he’s not going to do life because my son is not who they say he was,” Birdsong said.

Since the shooting, Birdsong has taken care of her son’s three children. She has full custody.

“They have been so emotional. We are giving them counseling, they are in therapy. We take them there. They cry,” she said.

She’s hoping one day the kids will be back with their father.

“We will fight to get fair justice on behalf of my son,” she said.

Glenn is set to be arraigned in court Thursday — both Still and Glenn’s family plan to be there.

