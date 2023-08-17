‘It’s fair for voters to be careful;’ Conversations arise about Ohio’s legal cannabis vote

OHIO — Ohioans have known for one day that a vote on legal recreational marijuana will be on the November ballot. However, the pending decision has already brought mix feelings to some voters and even the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose confirmed close to 130,000 signatures in support of the issue were validated to put the issue on the ballot.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke one-on-one with Ohio’s Attorney General, Dave Yost, on the matter.

“Let’s be very candid. This is legalization of marijuana use to get stoned,” Yost said.

The proposed law would legalize the use of recreational marijuana for those who are 21 and over, as well as legalize growing marijuana plants at home. The law would also place a 10% tax on sales.

“It would make it a whole lot cheaper and provide more revenue, if you just tax it,” Jacob Pritchard, a medical marijuana card holder, said.

Some Ohioans, like Pritchard, hope that the law passes. However, there are those who aren’t sure where they stand.

“I have not made a decision as yet, but a part of me doesn’t want to add to the problem,” Barlyn Kerr said.

Yost understands the concern that some voters have regarding the issue.

“I still think that there’s substantial risks that need to be weighed. It’s fair for voters to be very careful about this,” Yost said.

This isn’t the beginning of the issue regarding marijuana use, but Yost believes that it has evolved and that voters’ attitudes toward it should evolve as well.

“I went to college in the 1970s, I smoked. I didn’t inhale. I did inhale. And, you know, I’m not out there on some kind of crusade,” Yost said. “But sending a message to our kids that this is just fine dandy, wonderful, respectful behaviors is not a message we ought to be sending.”

