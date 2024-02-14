Iraqi man living in Ohio sentenced for plot to kill George W. Bush

An Iraqi man living in Columbus has been sentenced for plotting to assassinate former president George W. Bush.

A judge sentenced Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 53, to 15 years in prison.

News Center 7 previously reported that the FBI arrested him in May 2022.

Shihab had been in the U.S. since September 2020, arriving with a visitor visa, and lived in both Columbus and Indianapolis.

He had planned to sneak four ISIS operatives into the United States to kill Bush.

Shihab went to Bush’s home in Dallas and recorded videos.

He pleaded guilty last year to attempting to provide material support for terrorists, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

A judge has also sentenced him to a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence.

