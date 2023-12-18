Holiday travel: What to expect, how to prepare

OHIO — The demand for year-end holiday travel continues to increase, according to a spokesperson for AAA.

>> Preble County deputy, second driver killed after head-on crash

“If there is one thing we have seen at AAA throughout the year, it is pent-up demand for travel. Whether people are hitting the road for a visit with friends and family, or planning a more significant getaway, there is little discouraging them,” AAA Club Alliance Public Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens said.

AAA experts expect both roadways and airports to be extremely busy from Dec. 23 to New Year’s Day.

According to AAA nationwide projections, 115.2 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period. This is a 2.2% increase over last year’s total number of travelers, the spokesperson said.

In Ohio, AAA projects 4.7 million people will travel over the 10 days. This is a 2.6% increase from last year.

4.3 million Ohioans are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year, the spokesperson said.

“Making sure your car is road-ready before you go is essential, and sometimes slowing down can actually save you time in the long run,” Hitchens said.

>> Winter Weather Advisory issued for entire region; Snow showers, dangerous snow squalls possible

Right now, the average gas price in Ohio hovers around $2.75.

“As we close out 2023, holiday motorists are getting the gift of lower prices at the pump,” Hitchens said.

If you’re driving on the Ohio Turnpike, AAA recommends you use the E-ZPass program because it’ll save you about 30% of what is spent at the tolls.

Almost 270,000 Ohioans will fly for the holidays, according to AAA.

Almost 390,000 Dayton metro area residents are expected to travel this season. Local travel projections:

Dayton Metro Area Auto: 353,390

Dayton Metro Area Air: 21,791

Dayton Metro Other: 14,211 (train, bus, cruise, etc.)

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

AAA’s tips to increase safety and reduce stress while traveling for the holidays:

1. Work with a travel advisor – Work with a travel advisor to help navigate any issues that may arise.

2. Book a vehicle checkup – Basic vehicle maintenance reduces the risk of a breakdown or battery failure.

3. Expect delays and plan accordingly – Give yourself extra time, and travel during off-peak times if possible. Those flying should get to the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

4. Consider travel insurance – Relatively inexpensive and provides peace of mind. AAA recommends insurance that allows travelers to “cancel for any reason.”

5. Download the airline’s app – Get up-to-date information on your flight status.

6. Take additional precautions – Those who have AAA memberships should make sure it’s up to date just in case assistance is needed.

“Imagine waking up early to catch a flight only to discover your car does not start, or experiencing a breakdown while traveling a busy highway with a car full of kids,” Hitchens said. “Always travel with a fully-charged cellphone and program the AAA call center number or download the app so you will know who to contact in the event of a roadside emergency.”

If your holiday plans go wrong, AAA urges patience.

©2023 Cox Media Group