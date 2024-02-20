‘He will know;’ Call reveals woman’s words before arrest for killing 5-year-old from Ohio Amber

COLUMBUS — Investigators have released a 911 call where you hear from the woman charged with murder for the death of her 5-year-old custodial son.

Pammy Maye, 48, was located by officers in Brooklyn, Ohio, near Cleveland and taken into custody.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued last week for Darnell Taylor after police said they received a call from Maye’s husband where she allegedly said she killed the boy, News Center 7 previously reported.

Police said Maye was found at Brooklyn envelope manufacturer Cenveo around 9 p.m. last Thursday, WEWS reported.

In a 911 call obtained by WEWS and WJW, the caller said Maye walked into the business without shoes, was crying, and asked to call her husband. She wouldn’t tell the employee her name.

“I got a young lady here that came in off the street and wanted to contact her husband,” said the 911 caller. “She’s kind of distraught and I would like to get someone here to assist her.”

Brooklyn police arrived the phone was passed to Maye who continued asking for her husband.

“Hi, what’s going on?” said the 911 operator.

“I didn’t, can you call my husband?” said Maye.

“We are trying to get a hold of him, can you tell us what’s going on?” the 911 operator.

“He will know,” Maye responded.

After this, police took Maye into custody.

Maye’s arrest led them to Darnell’s body in a Columbus area sewer drain, according to investigators.

Maye is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County jail but will eventually be transferred to Franklin County.

She is charged with murder, kidnapping, and child endangerment, WEWS reported.

