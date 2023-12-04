Former state energy official indicted on bribery, embezzlement

CINCINNATI — A grand jury has indicted a former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, according to a spokesperson from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

>> Police cruiser lands on top after crash in Dayton

Samuel Randazzo, 74, of Columbus, is indicted on 11 counts of crimes related to bribery and embezzlement.

According to the spokesperson, the specific charges Randazzo faces include: one count of conspiring to commit travel act bribery and honest services wire fraud, two counts of travel act bribery, two counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, and five counts of making illegal monetary transactions.

“The indictment of former Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo is an important step to bring justice to Ohio utility consumers. It underscores the need for near-term reform of the PUCO selection process that led to his appointment as Chair of the PUCO. OCC’s calls for reform so far have gone unanswered. Ohioans deserve better from the public officials in this state,” Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Maureen Willis said.

He self-surrendered Monday morning at U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, the spokesperson said. An initial court appearance will take place later in the day.

“Public officials – whether elected or appointed – are tasked with upholding the highest level of integrity in their duties and responsibilities. Such service to the public must be selfless, not selfish,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said. “Through the indictment unsealed today, we seek to hold Randazzo accountable for his alleged illegal activities.”

Randazzo served as the PUCO chairman from April 2019 to November 2020. He resigned in November.

He allegedly received more than $4.3 million from an energy company and its affiliates to provide “favorable official actions for the company through PUCO proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

“Today’s indictment outlines an alleged scheme in which a public regulatory official ignored the Ohio consumers he was responsible for protecting, instead taking a bribe from an energy company seeking favors. The FBI will remain vigilant in investigating allegations of corruption at all levels of government and hold those who violate the law accountable for their actions,” FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers said.

>> Woman dead after house fire in Riverside

In November 2019, Randazzo allegedly used language in a PUCO Opinion and Order that addressed an issue for the energy company that was slated to occur in 2024, the spokesperson said.

“Stock is gonna get hit with Ohio 2024. Need Sam to get rid of the ‘Ohio 2024 hole,’” a text message from an energy executive read.

“I spoke with Sam today. Told me the 2024 issue will be handled next Thursday,” another executive messaged in part.

The following week, the PUCO decision included language that diminished the 2024 issue, the spokesperson said.

In March 2020, a text message from an executive said that Randazzo, “will get it done for us but cannot just jettison all process.”

The message goes on to reference specific official actions and continues, “…a lot of talk going on in the halls of PUCO about does he work there or for us? He’ll move it as fast as he can,” the spokesperson said.

Randazzo allegedly received the bribe money from the energy company through his consulting business, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio, Inc. (SFA).

Randazzo is listed as the president and sole representative of the SFA. Findings list his home address as the business address, the spokesperson said.

Randazzo allegedly used SFA to carry out an embezzlement scheme, funneling at least a million dollars meant for an industrial energy association to himself.

>> ‘SWAT showed up;’ People react after 1 arrested from Huber Heights standoff

For multiple years, he was the general counsel for this industry group and at times served as the group’s executive director, the spokesperson said.

Here, he controlled the group’s bank accounts.

On behalf of the consulting group, Randazzo allegedly entered into settlements with companies, but kept portions of the payments for himself, the spokesperson said.

Randazzo allegedly created a fake member of the group that received payments, to conceal his alleged embezzling.

In March 2019, Randazzo allegedly attempted to conceal the embezzling by wiring approximately $1.1 million between bank accounts that were under his control.

If he is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

©2023 Cox Media Group