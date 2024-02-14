Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher dies at 73

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer has died.

The Cincinnati Reds confirmed today that the Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Don Gullett died today in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

>> A former Ohio priest was supposed to pray with a teen battling cancer; he molested her instead

“Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach, and minor league instructor,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in the post. “An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city, and his community will never be forgotten.”

Gullett pitched during the Reds’ Big Red Machine era in the 1970s, winning two World Series titles in 1975 and 1976. Gullett returned to the Reds in 1993 and served as the club’s pitching coach through 2005. He was 73-years-old.

The Cincinnati Reds offer condolences to the family and friends of Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Don Gullett, who died today at age 73.



Reds CEO Bob Castellini said, "Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor. An anchor on the pitching… pic.twitter.com/yN1cAgCcX3 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 14, 2024

Don Gullett, the best athlete and competitor I ever saw or played with! He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/N8XBujwxta — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) February 14, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group