Former Buckeyes starting QB commits to ACC team

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord announced Sunday that he committed to Syracuse University, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10.

This announcement comes just weeks after he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

McCord made the announcement on social media.

The quarterback told ESPN that a big factor in his decision was the experience with the coaching staff.

McCord entered the transfer portal to “explore other opportunities,” WBNS reported.

In his third season with the Buckeyes, he was the most experienced quarterback on the roster.

He was named starting quarterback early in the season while competing with Devin Brown, WBNS reported.

McCord threw 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions through his career with the Buckeyes. Two of his interceptions happened while playing Michigan, which ended in a loss for OSU, 30-24.

McCord wasn’t the only Ohio State player to enter the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Julian Fleming and running back Evan Pryor also entered the portal. On Wednesday, Pryor announced his transfer to the University of Cincinnati and as of Sunday, Fleming has not announced where he will commit, WBNS reported.





