Clark County Park District cuts ranger division to fight budget shortfall

CLARK COUNTY — Clark County District has cut its ranger division to combat a budget shortfall.

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The ranger division was disbanded as of 4 p.m. today.

In November, the park district presented a replacement levy that would have generated around $500,000 a year; that levy failed by 2%, according to Leann Castillo, National Trail Parks and Recreation District director.

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In May, voters passed a renewal levy, but that was based on 2011 property values.

Castillo said the park board had to look at ways to cut costs with minimal impact to the community.

They explored three options: cutting park rangers, cutting recreational programs at the park, or not opening the Splash Zone Aquatic Center.

“Our board really struggled with this,” Castillio said.

Cutting the ranger division would save an estimated $300,000 — more than the other two options combined.

The park district has one full-time ranger and several part-time employees.

Castillo said the full-time employee was offered another position.

She called the decision “unfortunate” and “disappointing.”

A levy will have to be presented again in the future, Castillo said, but the district would likely survey the community to see what they would like to see.

Deputies and police will continue regular patrols of the parks.

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