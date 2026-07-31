Ohio warns of dangerous new substances appearing in drug supply

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) has issued new warnings after dangerous substances have been found in the state’s drug supply.

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These substances, which include synthetic opioids and veterinary sedatives, significantly increase the risk of deadly overdoses.

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The center said orphine analogs, medetomidine and xylazine have appeared in seized drug samples and suspected overdose incidents throughout Ohio.

These synthetic drugs often mimic the effects of controlled opioids but are particularly dangerous because of their potency and unpredictable nature.

The first warning focuses on orphine analogs, which are a subgroup of new synthetic opioids.

These synthetic drugs are designed to mimic the effects of controlled opioids like morphine and fentanyl, the center said.

They are considered particularly dangerous due to their potency, which can affect a person’s breathing and impact the central nervous system.

The second warning is for synthetic veterinary sedatives medetomidine and xylazine.

The center said neither substance is approved for human use.

These sedatives can cause heavy sedation and induce life-threatening effects, which officials said can complicate overdose response and emergency medical care.

Cynthia Peterman, the deputy chief of staff for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, said the drug supply in the state is increasingly unpredictable.

“The drug landscape is always evolving and currently contains dangerous and unpredictable polydrug mixtures. People may think they are taking one substance, when it could be something else entirely, something much more dangerous and potentially fatal,” Peterman said.

She added that the ONIC aims to ensure that first responders, public health officials and community partners are prepared for these substances.

In the event of a suspected overdose, officials recommend calling 911 and administering naloxone.

Naloxone is safe and should be used even if multiple drugs are suspected to be involved.

Medical personnel advise staying with the individual until emergency responders arrive, noting that a person may still show symptoms of intoxication even after their breathing is restored.

Click here for additional information on the use of naloxone.

Further details about these public safety bulletins can be found on the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center website.

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