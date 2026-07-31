Miami Valley faces excessive rainfall risk with heavy storms this weekend

DAYTON, OH — Clouds are on the increase now, and soon rain showers will be moving into the Miami Valley from Indiana. Some of the rain this weekend could be heavy.

In fact, the Weather Prediction Center is highlighting all of the area in a level 2 out of 4 risk for “excessive rainfall.”

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The rain showers that move through tonight should be pretty light. Thunderstorms are not likely overnight. That changes Saturday. With the heat of the day, I expect the coverage of storms to increase along with the intensity.

Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening looks unsettled with scattered, but heavy downpours. Isolated severe storms are possible too.

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Sunday doesn’t look as wet as Saturday, but the rain gear will still be needed. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches look likely for both Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated higher totals are possible wherever rain happens to train over the same locations. Partly cloudy skies and very warm and muggy conditions will be the story away from thunderstorms.

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