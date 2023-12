SPRINGFIELD — One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 300 block of Montgomery Avenue, according to Springfield Police.

>> At least 2 million chickens slaughtered after bird flu detected at Ohio egg farm

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated the shooting was accidental, but police told News Center 7 that the circumstances around the shooting are currently under investigation.

We’re working to learn more.

© 2023 Cox Media Group