First-ever hot sauce vending machine installed at CVG Airport

ERLANGER, Ky. — Need to spice up that airport sandwich or your inflight meal? A new vending machine at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport will help you do just that.

The airport partnered with Cincinnati-based company “Dude, Seriously” to install a hot sauce vending machine at CVG Terminal A, allowing access for both departing and arriving passengers, according to a media release.

The vending machine features local hot sauces from Ohio and Kentucky as well as sauces from around the country.

Kai Schneider, Dude, Seriously’s CEO, said he hopes the partnership shows off the talented hot sauce brands in Ohio and Kentucky.

“Providing a platform for the region’s up-and-coming sauce brands, we hope to help everyone achieve the recognition they deserve, not only locally but also worldwide, Schneider said.

The full-size bottles range in price from $15-20.

More information about the machine and a full list of sauces can be found on Dude, Seriously’s website.





