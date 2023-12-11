Family of Reds outfielder reveals daughter’s cancer diagnosis

CINCINNATI — The family of a Cincinnati Reds outfielder says one of their children has been diagnosed with cancer.

Angelica Fraley, the wife of Reds outfield Jake Fraley, announced on social media that their daughter, Avery, was diagnosed with leukemia.

She wrote on Instagram Sunday that her daughter is doing well.

“We are so blessed to have the best support system and team of doctors surrounding our family, in Miami as well as Cincinnati,” the family said.

Angelica told Reds’ fans that “we believe in the power of prayer; we ask that you join us in rebuking this evil spirit and speaking life and health into our family’s life.”

The family said that Avery is “as tough as they come, she is SO smart and understands what is going on.”

They added that she would be able to continue treatment as they move and “won’t really have to be away from her dad.”

