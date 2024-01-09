Elementary principal, school nurse on leave amid investigation involving 5-year-old Ohio student

GROVE CITY, Ohio — An elementary school principal and a school nurse in Grove City, Ohio, have been placed on leave amid an investigation that involves a student.

The investigation began from an alleged incident that occurred on Nov. 14 at Buckeye Woods Elementary School in the South-Western City School District, our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 reported.

The school nurse allegedly performed a medical examination on a 5-year-old student without the parent’s consent, Grove City police said.

When the district was made aware of the situation, both the nurse and principal Jennifer Kauffeld were placed on leave while the investigation was underway, WBNS-10 reported.

The investigation found that the board’s policies were violated, and the actions of both staff members were outside their job duties.

More recently, the school’s board of education voted to continue the investigation into Kauffeld, which could lead to her contract being terminated, WBNS-10 reported.

In part, the district said in a statement, ”The safety of South-Western City School District students is our number one priority within our school system.”

The district didn’t release any additional details regarding the incident.

A spokesperson with the school district told WBNS-10 that the investigation is a lengthy process and there is no timetable on when a final decision could be made.

