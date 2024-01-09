At least 1 injured after SUV slams through local Great Clips

GREENVILLE — At least one person was injured after an SUV crashed through a hair salon in Greenville.

A News Center 7 reporter and photographer are heading to the scene to gather new information and speak with witnesses for News Center 7 at 5:00

Greenville Police Dispatch confirmed police were called to respond to the Great Clips located in the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m., according to initial reports.

>> Man injured in crash in Darke County last month dies from injuries

Photos from the scene show an SUV inside of the business after smashing through the storefront.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 SUV Into Great Clips Greenville Photo: Courtesy of Jim Comer

©2024 Cox Media Group