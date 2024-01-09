Man injured in crash in Darke County last month dies from injuries

DARKE COUNTY — The man injured in a crash in Darke County last month has died, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

37-year-old James Jernigan of Greenville died from his injuries on January 9, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of U.D. Route 127 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road on reports of crash.

The initial Investigation shows an SUV driven by 20-year-old Lydia McGregor of Trotwood was going south on U.S. 127 when a Sedan driven by Jernigan was going west on Hollansburg-Sampson Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Medical helicopter called to crash in Darke County

The SUV hit the Sedan on the passenger side which caused the sedan to drive off the roadway and strike a utility pole before stopping in a field. The SUV also went off the road and struck the same pole before stopping.

Jernigan was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. McGregor was taken to Wayne Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation.

