Medical helicopter called to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been asked to respond to a crash in Darke County Wednesday evening.

Around 8 p.m. Darke County deputies and medics were called to the intersection of US-127 and Hollansburg Sampson Road, according to Darke County dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed that Careflight had been called to the crash as well as additional medics.

>> Local bus driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after allegedly being assaulted by parent

Initial reports indicate that the crash involved two cars.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.

©2023 Cox Media Group