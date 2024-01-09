Serial Peeping Tom accused of recording teen in Kroger bathroom

CENTERVILLE — A serial peeper has once again been charged with voyeurism, but this time he’s been hit with a felony.

Harold Rimblert III is accused of recording a 15-year-old while she was using the bathroom at a Kroger in Centerville.

>> Previous Coverage: I-TEAM: Serial Peeping Tom had over 500 photos of ‘unknown victims,’ voyeurism law change pending

Rimblert has more than 30 of these types of charges, and one woman said she is still scarred from when he took pictures of her and cannot imagine what this teenager is going through.

