‘Do not release the dog;’ Semi chase ends with unarmed man being attacked by K-9 in central Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE — A traffic stop earlier this month ended with an unarmed man being attacked by a law enforcement K-9 in central Ohio.

On July 4, a Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector tried to pull over a semi-tractor trailer heading west on US 35 in Jackson County for an inspection after the observed the “vehicle was missing a left rear mud flap,” CNN reported.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report obtained by CNN, after the inspector turned on his marked patrol lights, the driver, identified as Jadarrius Rose, 23, continued going west and allegedly “made eye contact” with the inspector.

>> Dayton Air Show 2023: Thunderbirds ‘always cool thing to see’ on final day

When the driver failed to stop for the inspection, the inspector called for help from a marked patrol unit and a chase began. After a chase, the truck appeared to be rolling to a stop, but then as troopers order Rose to get out of the truck, he started to drive off, dash camera video obtained by CNN showed.

Nearly 10 minutes after that, officials used stop sticks to stop the truck on US 23 near Circleville. With the truck surrounded by troopers, Rose got out of the truck with his hands up. The video then showed Circleville Police arrive on the scene with a K-9.

Troopers can be heard in body camera video telling Circleville officers to not release the dog.

“Do not release the dog with his hands up! Do not release the dog with his hands up! Do not,” a trooper said.

The officer proceeded to release the dog and Rose was subsequently bitten. The same trooper that issued to order to not release the dog could be heard yelling “Get the dog off of him.”

That same trooper then asked another trooper if they could hear the commands he gave.

“Was I not loud enough?” the trooper asked, with another telling him he said it multiple times.

Rose can be seen and heard screaming and crying in pain. After getting the dog off of him, Rose was then taken into custody and treated for injuries by the troopers.

>> PHOTOS: House burns in 3-alarm fire in Darke Co.

“You just let a dog bite me,” Rose said.

A trooper said all he had to was come to him.

“I was coming. All the guns pointed at me. How do you expect me to respect you? You got a gun pointed at me. There’s 20 of y’all,” Rose replied.

NAACP Columbus Branch President Nana Watson called the actions of the officers “barbaric” in a statement to CNN.

“The Circleville Police Department deserves admonishment for this type of behavior. Quite frankly, the Columbus NAACP is ashamed of the officer’s behavior,” the statement read in part.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident is under investigation.

CNN reported that after being treated for his injuries at a hospital, Rose was taken to the Ross County Jail. He was released on July 7.

© 2023 Cox Media Group