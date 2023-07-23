Dayton Air Show 2023: Thunderbirds ‘always cool thing to see’ on final day

DAYTON — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds closed out the 49th annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Sunday afternoon.

The Thunderbirds were among the featured performers at this year’s show.

NewsCenter 7′s Taylor Robertson spent Sunday afternoon there and a quick rain shower did not stop people from enjoying the air show’s heading act.

The Thunderbirds are packing up and getting ready to leave Dayton.

The entire area was filled with people who braved the rain Sunday afternoon to watch the Thunderbirds.

“Thunderbirds are always a cool thing to see again and again every other year,” said Kavish Ramharkh. “Every year, they bring new aircraft and things to look at and learn about.”

Robertson says each venue here was busy this weekend.

People were lined up to get something to eat, kids were jumping in the bouncy houses, and checking the inside of planes.

She asked people what keeps them coming back to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

“Seeing all the different kinds of planes,” said Bryce Allen.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring family,” Ashley Babcock told Robertson.

“It’s really cool when you get to talk to the pilots,” said Ramharkh.

There will be an air show wrap-up news conference Monday morning at 10 a.m.

NewsCenter 7 will have a crew there to find out how many people showed up at this year’s show.

