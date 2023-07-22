Dayton Air Show 2023: Thunderbirds take to skies, volunteers work on Day 1

DAYTON — All kinds of aircraft took to the skies Saturday for the first day of the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

This included the F-22 Raptor, the U.S. Navy Legacy Flight, U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet West Coast Rhino Demo Team, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds arrived in Dayton Thursday. NewsCenter 7 previously reported that this is the 70th anniversary of the Thunderbirds as part of the Dayton Air Show.

Major Jeff Downie said there have been over 2,500 members of the Thunderbirds throughout its history.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us,” he told NewsCenter 7 Thursday. “We’re standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Downie also said he and his team are elated to be back.

“The electricity, the energy you draw from the crowd is unreal and so it’s fun to get out there and see all the smiling faces and their interactions,” he said.

He promised new pilot maneuvers for the 2023 show.

“It’s coherent. It’s fast-paced. It’s in-your-face-fun,” he said.

NewsCenter 7′s Taylor Robertson spent Saturday there and got a first-hand look at one of the best spots to watch the shows.

Over 100 volunteers are working the chalets, which is one of the best spots in the house to watch the Air show, according to longtime chalet volunteer Martin Baldwin.

“These have A-C in them?” Robertson asked.

“Yes, they are,” he said. “They go their own private bathrooms.”

As well as food and drinks. Baldwin walked Robertson through the area where the tents are set up.

“Next on, we’re going to is the CenterPoint Energy one, our sponsor,” he said.

He introduced Robertson to Bill and Judy Bantle, who have been volunteering at the Air Show for 22 years.

“What makes you guys want to volunteer at the Air Show?”

“We’ve been doing this for years.”

These volunteers will be out Sunday for the second day of the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show cooling off in that A-C.

The gates will open at 9 a.m. and the feature shows will take place from 11:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

For more information on the air show, which includes tickets, schedules, and parking, visit this webpage.

