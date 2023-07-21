Thunderbirds make their way to town for Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were arriving Thursday for their star-studded turn at the 2023 Dayton Air Show.

Maj. Jeffrey Downie, the team’s advance pilot and narrator, actually arrived Wednesday to do what he does best -- lay the groundwork for a safe, smooth and exciting show.

He’s the conduit between the team and the air show, as well as all of the other shows the team is involved in. He handles hotel rooms, logistics, FAA clearances, etc.

“If it’s something to do with the air show, you name it, I touch it,” Maj. Downie said. “It’s a very busy, incredible job.”

This is the 70th anniversary of the Thunderbirds as a part of the Dayton Air Show. The major said there have been 2,535 members of the Thunderbirds throughout its history.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us. We’re standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Maj. Downie said he and the team are elated to be back.

“The electricity, the energy you draw from the crowd is unreal and so it’s fun to get out there and see all the smiling faces and their interactions,” he said.

He’s promising there will be new pilot maneuvers for the 2023 show.

“It’s coherent. It’s fast paced. It’s in-your-face-fun,” he said.





