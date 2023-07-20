Dream Flights approaching 6,000th flight after Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is just two days away.

One of the planes that will be there is Dream Flights, which takes veterans for a one-of-a-kind experience.

“It’s not a flight really it’s a dream flight experience,” said Darryl Fisher, Founder of Dream Flights.

Since 2011, Fisher and his team have been traveling across the country giving dream flights to veterans.

“We thank them for their service and sacrifice by giving them a flight in this World War II biplane free of charge. And it’s a very special experience for not only for them but for us,” Fisher said.

Right now, their focus is on World War II veterans.

“They’re highest priority. We try to find them everywhere we can,” Fisher said.

Each of them signs the tail of the plane after their flight.

If you or someone you love is a World War II veteran, Fisher says you can go to dreamflights.org for the application process.









