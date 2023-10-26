Crying 2-year-old and 1-year-old found home alone; their mother was at a concert in Ohio, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly left her 2-year-old and 1-year-old children home alone to attend a concert in Cleveland.

A welfare check was made to a Akron apartment Sunday afternoon when a friend of a neighbor called to report children had been left home alone.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment and reportedly heard a child crying, according to an incident report obtained by News Center 7.

A neighbor told the deputy that the mother, Angelique Sayre regularly leaves the children by themselves.

The apartment’s landlord was contacted and was able to get ahold of Sayre.

Sayre told Deputies she left the residence around 3:45 p.m. to attend a concert and intended to return around 9:30 p.m., according to the incident report.

Sayre agreed to return after a deputy insisted. Deputies reportedly entered the apartment through an open window.

Once inside, deputies found a 2-year-old girl without any clothes on crying and a 1-year-old boy asleep in a pack-and-play. One deputy noted that there was very little food in the residence.

Sayre arrived around 6:10 p.m. She admitted to leaving the children alone without adult supervision.

She was arrested for two counts of endangering children, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

The children were released to the custody of Summit County Children Services.









