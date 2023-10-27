I-TEAM: Investigation of Dollar General price swapping claims prompts $1M settlement, policy changes

DAYTON — There are new developments after a News Center 7 I-Team investigation into prices on the shelf not matching what you actually pay when you check out at Dollar General stores.

Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in November 2022 and we now have new details on the legal settlement that is very good for customers and impacts all 780 Dollar General stores in Ohio.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Attorney General sues Dollar General over alleged ‘deceptive pricing’

Under the settlement, stores must:

Disputed prices must default to the shelf tag price

Price differences that are uncovered must be fixed in 24 hours

Provide sufficient coverage for employees to update shelf tags and maintain records of updated shelf tags each week at each store

In addition to the customer requirements, Dollar General is paying Yost’s office $1 million. $750,000 will go to charities like food banks, while the rest will pay the investigative costs of the case.

We sent a News Center 7 photographer into one local store Thursday to buy five items. We then compare the prices he snapped on the shelf with the prices on the receipt he was given. The prices did match.

>> RELATED: I-TEAM: Area Dollar General stores continue to fail inspections amid price swapping accusations

The I-Team’s Mike Campbell reached out to Dollar General Thursday for comment, but they have not replied.

The company’s lawyers wrote in the lawsuit settlement that this “is not an admission of liability and shall not be construed as an admission of any fault or wrongdoing.”

© 2023 Cox Media Group