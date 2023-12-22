‘I just couldn’t believe it;’ Mother who says she found ‘crack pipe’ in McDonald’s order speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One day after a West Columbus mother found a ‘crack pipe’ in her Mcdonald’s to-go food bag, the restaurant reopened.

“I reached in to get my sandwich and it was right next to it, I pulled it out to see what it was and that was it,” she said.

The discovery prompted a visit from the Columbus Public Health, which ultimately closed the restaurant for a day.

The McDonald’s franchisee Alex Mendoza issued a statement to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10TV, which in part reads:

“…the safety of my customers and crew is my first priority, and we take this very seriously. We’ve undertaken a thorough internal review of the customer’s claim,” Mendoza said.

