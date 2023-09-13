Cincinnati Police officer attacked by man claiming to robbery victim

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer was attacked Tuesday morning by a man who claimed to be a robbery victim.

Jermykle Williams, 19, called 911 and told dispatchers he was robbed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Officers arrived at the Price Hill address they were given and then the suspect ran up behind an officer and repeatedly punched him, Dan Hils, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, said.

Hils said the officer was “savagely ambushed, attacked, and beaten by an apparently mentally disturbed man, in an email he sent to WCPO.

The officer suffered head injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Williams allegedly attempted to steal the officer’s gun, according to court documents.

He is facing charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and failure to disclose personal information, according to Hamilton County jail records.

Brenda Faulkner, Williams’ grandmother, said the incident happened outside her home, and saw her grandson on top of a police officer, according to WCPO.

She said she pulled him from the office and other family members held her grandson down until the officer could get up and place him in handcuffs.

Faulkner told WCPO her grandson has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and suffered from a psychotic break on Tuesday.

She does not know why or how the fight began but said Williams struggles with mental health issues and has not been taking his prescribed medication.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers released a statement Tuesday about the incident.

“(On Tuesday), another Cincinnati police officer was viciously attacked in an ambush. This must stop. Under no circumstances will violence against our police be tolerated in Hamilton County. If you assault a cop, you better be ready to go to prison.”

The incident remains under investigation.

