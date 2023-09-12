No refunds for rained out Nelly concert at Fraze Pavilion

KETTERING — Nelly fans flocked to the Fraze Pavilion in July for what they thought would be a fun night.

Concertgoers said Nelly was only on stage for about 20 minutes before the weather stopped the show.

News Center 7 viewers sent us emails from the Fraze team this week saying because the show was at an outdoor venue, their policy states there are no refunds or exchanges even in the case of bad weather.

A Miamisburg woman there that night said she remembers the venue telling concertgoers they had to shut things down after the weather moved in.

She said this was her first time seeing Nelly and she’s disappointed with how it all went down.

“It just wasn’t a fun experience, and we didn’t feel, I say we, I think many of the customers have expressed that we didn’t really feel very taken care of,” Christi Barry from Miamisburg said.

Barry said she understood that she probably wouldn’t get a full refund.

