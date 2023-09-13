Firefighters called to fire at Honda Plant in Shelby Co.

ANNA — Firefighters were called to a fire at a Honda Plant in Shelby County Tuesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. firefighters were called to the Honda Anna Engine Plant on Meranda Road to reports of a fire, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed that firefighters were on the scene and responded to reports of a fire inside the building.

Further information was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.





