Bengals WR files restraining order against woman he claims harassing both him, his mother

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has filed a restraining against a woman he claims has been harassing both him and his mother.

Ambar Hunter claims Chase had a one-night stand with her, TMZ reports.

He says the two “hooked up” back in 2021 and claims she has been trying to “damage his brand, reputation,” TMZ said.

Chase also claims Hunter is harassing him on social media and posting false statements about being a deadbeat dad.

He adds they do not have a child together and has refused to subject the kid to a DNA test, according to TMZ.

Hunter has also posted claims of domestic violence, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

“Pushing me down the stairs and dragging me out the house 2 months pregnant!!!” reads one of Hunter’s posts. “I should post the video, but I will let the courts figure out what they want to do with you.”

The judge has granted Chase’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and the woman must stay at least 100 yards away from both the Bengals wideout and his mom.

“After exhausting every out-of-court remedy, he was left with no other option,” his attorneys said in a statement to TMZ sports. “Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and his family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending.”

A hearing on if the TRO becomes permanent has been scheduled for September 7, according to court documents.

