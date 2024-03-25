Air defense exercise to occur over Northwest Ohio

LIMA, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Northwest Ohio on Monday morning.

Between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., those living in and around Lima, Ohio may hear or see fighter jets close to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

The Civil Air Patrol aircraft will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI) which is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

