Heavy traffic expected this weekend due to A World A’Fair in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Heavy traffic is expected this weekend due to a festival this weekend in Greene County.

A World A’Fair will be at the Greene County Expo Center May 3-5.

It is a three-day international festival historically held each May in the Miami Valley and showcases booths from 35 organizations representing over 50 countries, according to its website.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that drivers should expect traffic this weekend near the fairgrounds.

“Expect heavy traffic around the fairgrounds,” the sheriff’s office said. “Plan accordingly.”

As News Center 7 reported last year, A World A’Fair was held each May at the Dayton Convention Center but was moved to Greene County last year.

“The 2023 International Festival exceeded our expectations,” the organization said. “Thank you, Greene County Expo Center, for all your hard work and dedication to our group in making a smooth transition to our new venue/home!”

Here are the hours for this year’s festival:

Friday, May 3- 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 4- 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 5- 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be food, entertainment, and culture.

