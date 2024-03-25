Firefighters battle structure fire in Shelby County

HOUSTON, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Shelby County early Saturday morning.

Houston fire crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pampel Rd on reports of a structure fire.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office official told News Center 7 that fire crews are on scene, and that the structure is fully engulfed.

Emergency Scanner traffic indicated that the structure may have collapsed. It is unclear if anyone was inside or if there were any injuries reported.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

