Officers responding to crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP. — Officers are responding to a crash in Harrison Twp early Monday morning.

Harrison Township crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. to North Dixie Drive and Ridge Ave on reports of a car that crashed into a tree.

>> Public health officials warn about potential measles exposure, shares what to do next

There were no other preliminary details available. News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what their condition is.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group