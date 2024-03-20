70 dogs dead after fire breaks out at Ohio puppy mill

MORROW COUNTY — About 70 dogs were killed after a fire broke out at a kennel that authorities described as a puppy mill in Ohio Tuesday morning.

Johnsville Fire Chief Harlen Barrick said crews were called out to a residence in the 4800 block of state Route 314 around 1 a.m., WBNS reported.

Firefighters arrived at the property and found the kennel was already partially collapsed, according to a report.

The owner said they were able to open a few of the exterior kennels and 17 dogs were able to escape, WBNS reported. A firefighter found another puppy alive hiding in a corner of the building.

An investigation revealed the fire likely originated in the area of a wood-burning stove, the station reported.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 40 minutes.

Barrick told WBNS it was one of the most emotional scenes he has worked in 40 years as a firefighter.

