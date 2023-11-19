4 people found dead inside Ohio home Sunday morning

LORAIN, Lorain County — Two children and two adults were found dead inside a home in Northeastern Ohio Sunday morning, according to Cleveland TV stations 19 News and News 5.

Around 10 a.m., the Lorain Police Department responded to a dog-at-large complaint at a home on E. 9th Street, both stations report.

Upon arrival, Lorain Police Lt. Jacob Morris said officers found the home “unsecured” and went inside.

While inside, the officers located the four victims, both stations report.

The identities of the victims have not been released, however, the police department said the victims are two adults and two young children.

The cause of death for each of the victims is unknown.

The Lorain Police Department and Lorain County Coroner’s Office will investigate these deaths.

