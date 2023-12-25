34-year-old man dead after Ohio shooting

CINCINNATI — A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Cincinnati, Saturday night, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Cincinnati Police officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of Republic Street, in Over-the-Rhine, at approximately 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, WCPO reported.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died on scene.

Police have identified the victim as Shawntase Beavers.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects in this shooting.

This shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

