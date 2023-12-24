3-year-old hospitalized after shooting self in head with unsecured gun, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI — A 3-year-old is in the hospital after shooting themself in the head with an unsecured gun Friday evening in the Cincinnati area, our media partners WCPO-9TV reported.

Cincinnati police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on Beech Avenue in West Price Hill.

A Captain with the department told WCPO that the 3-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet.

The child is currently in “critical but stable condition,” WCPO-9TV reported.

“A three-year-old cannot harm a soul. But, here we have a three-year-old hurt as a result of gun violence,” Captain Joe Richardson said.

21-year-old Laronn Ellison and 43-year-old Antonia Barrow were arraigned on child endangerment and tampering with evidence charges, WCPO reported.

It is unclear what Ellison and Barrow’s relationship to the 3-year-old is.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said a firearm was left out in the home on Beech Avenue and the 3-year-old had access to it.

Then, the child shot themselves in the head, WCPO reported.

Ellison’s attorney said he was the one who called 911 after the shooting. He also said he rendered first aid to the child before first responders arrived.

Barrow’s bond was set at $450,000 and Ellison’s bond was set at $500,000.

The two are set to be back in court on Jan. 2, WCPO reported.

It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

