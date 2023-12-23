‘Cruiser after cruiser;’ Eaton woman touched by magnitude of procession for fallen deputy

PREBLE COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley and Ohio gathered in Richmond, Indiana Saturday to say goodbye to Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton.

>>PHOTOS: ‘Cruiser after cruiser;’ Eaton woman touched by procession for fallen deputy

>>PHOTOS: Funeral services held for Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott watched as the procession for Hamilton left the church in Richmond and made its way to a Preble County cemetery.

Hamilton died in a head-on collision that also took the life of Michael Gayhart II Monday, Dec. 18.

Funeral services for Hamilton were held Saturday morning at Pentecostal Tabernacle at 480 W. Eaton Pike in Richmond, and around 11 a.m., the procession began to take him to his final resting place.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson about how his department is working to heal from this loss.

>>RELATED: ‘We will heal;’ Preble County Sheriff speaks at funeral of fallen deputy

It was a very somber morning; the only sounds heard were tires rolling across the pavement and rainfall.

Hamilton’s family, a long line of cruisers from varying agencies, fire trucks, and motorcycles followed his hearse.

One local woman noticed the procession while walking across the street in downtown Eaton.

“That’s awesome that they do that for them,” Eaton resident Heather Ricketts said.

After seeing all the lights and its sheer magnitude, “I was shocked,” Ricketts said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputy, second driver killed in head-on crash in Preble County; 911 call released

Ricketts was aware of the deadly crash, but when she saw the photos from the scene, she couldn’t believe it.

“It was awful. It was just it was like carnage,” Ricketts said.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott showed Ricketts more photos and videos of the procession, and she was touched that so many different law enforcement agencies gathered to honor Hamilton.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It hits home;’ Local police chief who trained fallen Deputy Hamilton remembers time together

“There is just cruiser after cruiser,” she said. “It’s just sad that we have to get together for something like that but he needs to be honored.”

The procession ended at Fairview Cemetery in Preble County, where Hamilton was laid to rest.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Procession for Deputy Joshua Hamilton Law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley and Ohio gathered in Richmond, Indiana Saturday to say goodbye to Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton. (WHIO)

©2023 Cox Media Group