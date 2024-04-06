3 inmates hospitalized after bus heading to Ohio prison crashes

ORIENT, Ohio — Three inmates were hospitalized after a bus heading to a correctional institute crashed Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. a bus on its way to Pickaway Correction Institution crashed just under four miles away from the prison, Ohio State Highway Patrol told our news partners at WBNS-TV.

Two Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction workers were also inside the bus at the time that it crashed.

Santiago told WBNS-TV the staff members are being evaluated by facility medical staff and the prisoners were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Their conditions were described as stable.

Further information was not available.

