Investigators searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in murder of teen girl

TOLEDO — Investigators are asking for help finding an Ohio man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl.

The U.S. Marshals Office along with Toledo Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 or more for information that leads to the arrest of Robert Shields.

On March 17, 2024, officers from the Toledo Police Department were called to a shooting in the 400 block of East Park Street.

After arriving, officers found 15-year-old Jaylah Perry critically injured. Perry died from her injuries days later.

Shields is described as a Black man, 5′11 tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

He is known to frequent the east side of Toledo and has ties to Cincinnati.

U.S. Marshals said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Shields is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 1-419-255-1111.









