2-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wound; Child’s mother, her boyfriend expected to be charged

CINCINNATI — A two-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday, his mother and her boyfriend are expected to be charged.

Police said a 2-year-old boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital by a family member before he was transferred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The boy was in “stable condition” according to police.

Police believed the boy was shot in the 600 block of Straight Street, but the cause is still under investigation.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the boy’s mother will be charged with child endangerment.

The mother’s boyfriend is expected to be charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.

