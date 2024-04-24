Police asking for help identifying 2 robbery suspects

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a robbery on April 17.

On April 17, just after 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Monument Ave and North Patterson Blvd on reports of a robbery.

News Center 7 previously reported that a 74-year-old street performer was struck and knocked to the ground before three suspects took his tip bucket and musical instruments and fled the area.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 74-year-old street performer robbed by 3 suspects in Dayton

Some items were recovered nearby by nearby community members and returned to the owner.

One person is already in custody and has been identified.

Dayton Police are asking for information about the incident or the other two suspects to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective or through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

