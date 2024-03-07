2 Ohio women drove elderly dead man to bank to withdraw money, police say

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women are facing charges after allegedly taking an 80-year-old dead man to the bank to withdraw money.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the women lived with Douglas Layman, of Ashtabula, and found him dead on Monday, March 4, according to WOIO.

The two women were identified as 55-year-old Loreen B. Feralo and 63-year-old Karen Casbohm, WKYC reported.

The women propped Layman up and drove to a bank to withdraw money from his account, WOIO reported.

After visiting the bank, the women allegedly dropped his body off at the Ashtabula County Medical Center and did not provide any information on him, the station reported. Several hours later, one of the women called the hospital and gave them Layman’s information.

Officers then responded to the home and interviewed both Feralo and Casbohm.

Both of the women have been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft from a person in a protected class, WKYC reported.

Other charges are under review and may be forthcoming.

